Cornborough helps England notch first victory

Have your say

Vickii Cornborough shone in England’s 56-5 win against Spain in their Women’s Rugby World Cup curtain-raiser.

The former Admiral Lord Nelson pupil played a key role at loosehead prop as her side romped to victory.

Cornbrough, 27, is competing in her maiden World Cup for England – who are favourites to win the trophy in Ireland.

Her dad, Paul, revealed her family were extremely proud of the former Portsmouth Rugby Club charge.

He said: ‘It was good for Vickii to start wearing number one and she had a good game.

‘England did it in style and delivered the expectations.

‘Vickii was pleased with her performance and all of the forwards did what was asked of them.

‘All of the family are really proud of her.’