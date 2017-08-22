Cornborugh starts as England reach World Cup final

Have your say

Vickii Cornborough helped fire England into the Women’s Rugby World Cup final with a 20-3 victory over France.

The former Portsmouth Rugby Club charge, 27, was picked to start ahead of the experienced Rochelle Clark at loosehead prop.

After going into the break locked at 3-3, second-half trys from Sarah Bern and Megan Jones ensured England’s place in the final.

The defending champions meet New Zealand on Saturday (7.45pm) as the Red Roses bid to defend their title.