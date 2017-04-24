Pearce bags new role in Portsmouth shift around

PORTSMOUTH have announced a number of changes for next season.

The main shift will be assistant coach Jim Pearce taking over as director of rugby.

After 29 years serving the club as a coach, Nigel Morgan has decided to step down and hand the reins over to Pearce

There is also a change in the coaching set-up following the promotion of Ben Dudley to director of rugby at RGS Guildford.

Pearce is delighted to take on his new role for next season, as Portsmouth look to bounce straight back up to London two south west after this seasons disappointing relegation campaign.

‘I would like to thank Nigel on behalf of the club, as well as myself, for all the time and effort he has dedicated to fulfilling the director of rugby position over the years,’ said Pearce

‘Nigel leaves some big shoes to fill, but will still be around to advise me as I gain better understanding of the position.

‘I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Ben for all his hard work and efforts over the last two years.

‘Many of the players have developed and improved under his coaching, as did I as a coach, and personally wish him every success.

‘I am honoured to have been approached and asked to be director of rugby at Portsmouth and didn’t take too long to accept the position.

Matt Farnes will act as a player-coach for Portsmouth and former England under-21 international Jason Ford returns to the club.

Pearce reckons both men’s experience will be invaluable is relishing the chance to work with them.

‘Matt is very knowledgeable and precise in his thinking, he added.

‘I look forward to working with him and watching him develop as a coach.

‘Having previously been successful in promoting the club to National Three London and south east, I hope Jason’s coaching and playing knowledge, enthusiasm and understanding of the game will send good vibes throughout the squad at Portsmouth.’