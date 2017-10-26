Pearce: Confident Portsmouth must show power

Have your say

Portsmouth are keen to make their power count as they travel to New Milton & District in London three south west on Saturday (3pm).

The newly-promoted hosts have found life difficult so far, picking up just one win from their six games.

Lee Chandler is set to start for Portsmouth. Picture: Allan Hutchings (141111-915)

Jim Pearce’s side should be confident of returning with another bonus-point win to maintain their title challenge.

‘Providing we stick to our guns and keep our standards up we should get the result we want,’ said the director of rugby.

‘They are likely to have some big boys up front and we will have to take them on.

‘There is good self-belief running through our squad following some good performances and results.

We have to make sure the players remain grounded and that confidence doesn’t turn to arrogance Jim Pearce

‘We have to make sure the players remain grounded and that confidence doesn’t turn to arrogance.

‘While we have been performing well, there are always areas for improvement.

‘Our defensive work can be sharpened up with players needing to get back to their feet and into defensive line a little quicker.

‘There is no need to over-complicate things and the emphasis is on playing good, hard, basic rugby.’

Portsmouth make one enforced change, with winger Sully Caucau unavailable.

Lee Chandler comes in at outside half – with player-coach Matt Farnes switching to the wing.

There are two changes in the replacements with the return of Jordan Cracknell and Darren Leggott.

Leggott has recovered from a groin injury picked up in the recent derby against United Services.

Elsewhere, Petersfield host Battersea Ironsides at Penns Place (3pm).

Unbeaten Hampshire one leaders United Services should prove too strong for struggling hosts Overton.

‘We have a few backs missing because of work commitments,’ said player-coach Rich Neil.

‘Overton is a tough pitch to play on and we will need to be on top of our game.

‘Our mission is to improve every week because we are not the finished article.’

In Hampshire two, Southsea Nomads entertain Romsey at Furze Lane (3pm).