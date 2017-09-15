Thrilling derby in prospect as Havant visit Chichester

Have your say

Havant are expecting a severe challenge to their unbeaten start as they make the short journey to Chichester in London one south tomorrow (3pm).

Will Knight’s side followed up their good opening day win at London Cornish with a battling display to beat Brighton at Hooks Lane.

However, Chichester are also unbeaten after two games – including an impressive 67-34 win at Tottonians last time out.

Knight has every confidence his side can keep their run going.

‘Chichester have come down from National three but have not lost many of their players,’ said the head coach.

‘However, we are focusing on ourselves and what we can do.

‘On our day, we are capable of challenging any team in our league.

‘We can go there confident that if we play to our true potential we can prove more than a handful.

‘We have made the start we wanted without playing particularly well.

‘The players recognise there are still a few gears we can move through.

‘But we are improving week by week.’

Havant welcome Jack Ward-Golden back to the front row, with Justin Powell moving to the bench.

In the back row, Joe Davis returns while the injured Steve Cruddas drops out.

In the three-quarters, Harry Carr moves from wing to full-back to cover the absence of Ben Chambers, who is on Navy duty in America.

That allows last season’s top scorer in the Dolphins, Jay Wilks, to come in on the wing.

‘Considering we are still embedding a few new players in, we have to be happy with what we have achieved so far,’ added Knight.

‘Every game our timing and lines of running are getting better.

‘We still also have a number of players waiting in the wings ready to challenge for their places.

‘There are a number to come back from injury and others who have not been available.

‘It means we should get even stronger in the coming weeks.’