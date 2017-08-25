World Cup hero salutes ‘phenomenal’ Portsmouth support

Have your say

Vickii Cornborough has saluted the ‘phenomenal’ Portsmouth support which has fired her Women’s World Cup charge.

The 27-year-old prop, from Baffins, has been named in the England side to face New Zealand in Saturday night’s mouthwatering final in Belfast (7.45pm).

The team cruised through the group stages before beating France in Tuesday’s semi-final.

And Cornborough’s home city has been right behind her.

The former Portsmouth Rugby Club player said: ‘The support I have received from Portsmouth has been absolutely phenomenal.

‘The club has been opening up for all of our fixtures.

‘That will be the same for the final, so I’d encourage people to get down there and take a look.

‘It is a fantastic club. I am still in contact with lots of people there and drop in whenever I’m back at home.

‘Hopefully there will be more to cheer about on Saturday night!’