America’s Cup racing abandoned due to feeble wind speeds

LAND ROVER BAR’s progress in the America’s Cup Qualifiers was forced to come to a temporary halt after racing was abandoned.

Light winds in Bermuda meant conditions were unsuitable for sailing.

Sir Ben Ainslie’s crew were due to contest in two races as they attempt to secure qualification into the Challenger Series play-offs.

Great Britain were first set to face Emirates Team New Zealand in race five of round robin two before meeting Groupama Team France in race seven.

But those fixtures have now been rearranged to take place tonight (6pm).

Winds are required to be a minimum of six knots for racing to go ahead.

Action was also postponed on Friday – the opening day of the competition – as strong winds meant conditions were too bad.

Land Rover BAR currently sit third in the Qualifiers table on four points.

They started off their campaign in Bermuda in frantic form after beating Sweden’s Artesmis Racing fairly comfortably on Saturday.

However, things quickly turned sour for Ainslie’s men and they lost their next four races.

A collision in their second race against SoftBank Team Japan caused damage to Britain’s boat .

They subsequently had stay up for most of the night making repairs.

Defeats to ORACLE Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand on Sunday was followed up with a surprise loss to Groupama Team France three days ago.

But Land Rover BAR reacted in the best manner possible in round robin two.

Artemis Racing were just a single point behind Britain but Ainslie & Co shrugged off Sweden’s challenge.

Four-time Olympic gold medal winner Ainslie produced a tactical masterclass to sneak past the Swedish boat at the pre-race start line.

Britain accelerated from 10 knots to 43 and became the first boat in this year’s America’s Cup to surpass the 40-knot mark.

Land Rover BAR tactician Giles Scott believes his team are close to reaching the top of their game.

He said: ‘We know we have to sail clean.

‘We feel like our speed is getting closer especially in the conditions that we had on Tuesday.

‘We have to go out for every race and attack it like we did against Sweden and get through this round robin.’

Land Rover BAR took a two-point advantage to the Caribbean courtesy of victory in the World Series.

Britain won the regatta that took place on the Solent last July in emphatic style.

Anslie’s crew attempt to bring the famous Auld Mug back to the UK for the first time.

ORACLE Team USA are the current holders and sit top of the Qualifiers table.