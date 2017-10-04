Clipper racers set to begin second leg

Have your say

CREWS are preparing to set off for the second leg of the Clipper Boat Race today.

Amateur and experienced sailors went from Gosport to the starting line in Liverpool in August, before sailing to Punta del Este, Uruguay.

The second leg of the race will take the crew members to Cape Town – a journey of 3,560 nautical miles.

Race director Mark Light said: ‘Key tactical decisions will need to be made.

‘Heading south before turning east will mean a longer route for teams, but could offer more consistent wind.’

The teams will set off at 3pm GMT.