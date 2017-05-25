America’s Cup racing postponed until Saturday

AMERICA’S Cup racing in Bermuda has been postponed until Saturday due to strong winds.

The sailing tournament was due to get underway tomorrow however with forecasts indicating that winds may gust over 30 knots during the afternoon and evening, racing has been delayed.

Sir Ben Ainslie’s team Land Rover BAR was due to face Sweden’s Artemis Racing as the qualifiers got underway but the race will now take place on the Saturday.

Gunwharf Quays had planned a fanzone setting to mark the start of the month-long tournament in the shopping centre’s plaza along with a giant screen but it is likely the fanzone will be delayed until Saturday as well.

Sir Russell Coutts, CEO of the America’s Cup Event Authority (ACEA) said: ‘We are obviously disappointed that the strong winds mean we have had to postpone day one of the 35th America’s Cup.

‘This is clearly a decision we have not taken lightly and appreciate the inconvenience caused to the sellout crowd.

‘Our primary concern however, is always safety for everyone involved in the America’s Cup.

‘We are adding an hour to the race window on both Saturday and Sunday to run extra races with the aim of getting back on schedule.’