BAR sit fifth after ‘tough’ day

Sir Ben Aisnlie admitted his Land Rover BAR side suffered a ‘tough’ day on the water in Toulon as they closed day one of the latest round of the America’s Cup World Series in fifth place.

Two sixth-place finishes left the Portsmouth-based team playing catch up on their rivals going into the final race of the day.

But a superb victory helped ease the pain and lift them off the bottom of the standings ahead of Super Sunday.

Ainslie was delighted BAR managed to put their earlier disappointments behind them to claim victory in the final outing.

He’s now hoping to utlise that momentum change with double points on offer from tomorrow’s racing.

‘It was a tough day,’ admitted Ainslie.

‘We were dead last in the first two races which is a little bit unusual for us and it wasn’t appreciated.

‘The good thing is that we were able to turn it around from there and got a first in the last race.

‘It’s still very open, though, and the double points tomorrow make it even more important to perform.

‘So hopefully we will get some decent breeze and a solid result.’

Artemis Racing finished day one of top (28 points) after winning the opening two races.

Groupama Team France lie in second on 24 points, with Emirates Team New Zealand (23), Oracle Team USA (21), BAR (20) AND Softbank Team Japan all within touching distance.