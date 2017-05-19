Giant screen to cheer Sir Ben to victory

A GIANT screen will be installed in Gunwharf Quays to show the first three days of the racing action in Bermuda next weekend.

Fans of Sir Ben and the team will be able to pull up a deckchair and cheer Land Rover BAR from the comfort of Gunwharf Quays’ plaza over the course of the three days of qualifying action. The screen has been made possible thanks to the team’s sponsorship deal with BT as UK coverage of the event will be shown by BT Sport throughout the course of the tournament.

Action starts on Friday at 9pm and on the Saturday and Sunday from 6pm.