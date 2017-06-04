Great Sound lacks power as racing is abandoned

The beautiful Bermudian sunshine was out in full force for yesterday’s scheduled launch of the America’s Cup Challenger Series play-offs – but unfortunately the required winds for racing were not.

America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM) were forced to postpone the four scheduled races until tonight.

Winds across the Great Sound were below the minimum six-knot limit America’s Cup Class boats compete in.

Despite the postponement, thousands of fans basked in the glorious Bermudian sunshine and enjoyed the magnificent entertainment on offer within the America’s Cup Village.

Speaking about the decision to postpone the races until this evening, ACRM regatta director Iain Murray, said: ‘While we tried hard to race, we unfortunately had to postpone the four races planned because the winds simply didn’t reach the required six-knot strength.

‘This is how it is sometimes in sailing.

‘Here in Bermuda we have been spoilt for action so far and yesterday was just one of those days.

‘The conditions look better for today, so we’ll look to restart with Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand against Sir Ben Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR first.

‘Then we will have Dean Barker’s SoftBank Team Japan against Nathan Outteridge and Artemis Racing.’

Racing will once again begin at 6pm British time.

Land Rover BAR will contest the first and third races on the schedule, which will climax around 8pm.