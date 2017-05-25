Land Rover BAR fanzone to come to Gunwharf Quays over bank holiday weekend

FANS of the America’s Cup will be able to enjoy the sailing spectacle from a special fanzone in Gunwharf Quays over the bank holiday weekend.

The shopping centre has teamed up with Land Rover BAR to bring supporters a ‘fanzone’ complete with a giant screen for people to cheer on Sir Ben Ainslie and his team in the opening rounds of the tournament’s finals.

The fanzone will also provide virtual reality headsets and a simulator to give fans the experience of taking to the seas at the catamaran’s ferocious speeds.

A Guinness World Record Lego replica of Rita – Land Rover BAR’s team boat – will be on display.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays said: ‘The local community has been behind the home team throughout the series and we are delighted to welcome fans to the centre to support Land Rover BAR bring the cup home.

‘The event will be a wonderful opportunity for the local community to come together and enjoy the vibrant atmopshere in our unique waterfront setting.’

Fans are asked to get to the centre’s Plaza for the opening racing on Friday evening from 8pm until 10pm when Land Rover BAR will take on Artemis Racing.

Racing will also take place on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 6pm until 8pm.