Land Rover BAR launch wristband in fight against plastic pollution

SIR Ben Ainslie and his teammates are urging the public to take up the fight against ocean plastics through a new wristband.

With just days to go before Land Rover BAR begins the final rounds of the America’s Cup, the team has launched a new Band of Britain wristband to highlight the problems of plastic pollution and stir up support for the Portsmouth team.

We want to make Britain proud, while raising awareness on the global issue of ocean plastics. Sir Ben Ainslie, Land Rover BAR skipper

The limited-edition supporters’ wristband is made from recycled ocean plastics and is aimed to highlight the ecological fight against plastic pollution.

It is made from the plastics recovered from marine and coastal environments along with a recycled red and blue clasp.

The band has been developed and produced by the team’s exclusive sustainability partner 11th Hour Racing and Bionic Yarn.

Sir Ben – the team’s principal and skipper said: ‘This is one of the most difficult of all sporting challenges.

‘The only major international trophy Britain has never won.’

He added: ‘We want to make Britain proud, while raising awareness on the global issue of ocean plastics.’

It is currently estimated that there are eight million tonnes of plastic pollution flowing into the world’s oceans each year and that by 2050 there will be more plastic then fish in our oceans.

All the profit from sales of the Band of Britain wristband will go to team’s official charity, the 1851 Trust.

The trust is inspiring young people across the UK to take on the challenge of getting involved with sailing and becoming part of Britain’s next generation of sailors and engineers.

While supporters get their hands on the new wristbands, anticipation is building ahead of the start of the prestigious tournament’s finals in Bermuda on Friday. A round robin tournament will get started on Friday afternoon that will see Sir Ben’s team face off against five other teams twice with Land Rover BAR taking on Artemis Racing first.

To mark the opening of the finals, a giant screen will be installed in Gunwharf Quays’ plaza on Friday for spectators to view the opening three days of action across the Bank Holiday Weekend.

To purchase the band head to 1851trust.org.uk/product/bandofbritain.