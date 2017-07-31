Never give up is the moral of the story

MIKE WIGMORE lauded a dramatic success after some great drama on the water.

Day three of Lendy Cowes Week delivered yet more racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly breeze of 12-16 knots that gradually built to a peak of 20 knots by the end of the afternoon.

It was a day of intensely close racing, with numerous podium places decided by only a handful of seconds after more than three hours of racing.

In the White Group, Mike Wigmore’s Gwaihir, who missed the opening race and retired from the second, won on day three with a 17-second advantage over Green at the finish.

Migrant pipped Solitude into third place by a margin of only four seconds.

Wigmore said: ‘It was a great day on the water and fabulous sailing.

‘It was an interesting race, though, because we were mid fleet for most of the race, with the leader about a quarter of a mile ahead.

‘Anyway, through good crew work, playing the shifts and positive thinking, we worked our way up and managed to sneak through into the lead at the last mark. The moral of the story is “never give up”.

Day three was also the event’s Charity Day, supporting the Andrew Simpson Foundation.

Inspired by Bart’s Bash, the annual international day of racing for which an overall winner is calculated, the foundation applied the same process to the 800 competitors racing, with Sam Cox’s King 40 Nifty from IRC Class 1 provisionally named as winner of the Cowes Bash.

For all the full reports from the Black Group and the White Group on day three see the official Cowes Week website here...

