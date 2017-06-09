Nicolls sisters continue their rapid rise through the ranks

MATILDA NICOLLS is targeting success in the Laser 4.7 Youth World Championships later in the summer.

The 15-year-old won bronze in the competition 12 months ago and is hoping to better her performance this time around.

Nicolls has forged herself a reputation as one of the brightest young stars in Britain having also captured under-16 European Championship gold last year.

She ended the season by also scooping the Women’s Laser Radial Inland National Championship at Rutland Water.

The Portsmouth High School student qualified for the Youth World Championships, which takes place in Nieuwpoort, Belgium, in August, after a series of qualifier events in Weymouth against her elders.

Nicolls performed admirably to secure second place and was only beaten by Team GB ace and Olympian, Ali Young.

In April, the Portsmouth sailor also competed in her first British Youth Nationals finals, in Hayling Island, in the girls’ Laser class.

Up against seasoned competitors, Nicolls finished runner-up in the under-19s category and fourth in the under-21s age group.

During PE lessons at school, she uses the time to get herself fine-tuned to ensure she’s in top shape.

Nicolls will also race in the senior National Championships, in Wales, later this summer.

Her sister, Flo, has also displayed her talent out on the water and is currently ranked second for her age category in the Laser 4.7 discipline.

The 14-year-old is on the British junior sailing squad and has been in Spain to race in the under-16 and under-18 European Championships.

She too will compete in the championships in Belgium and Wales.