Portsmouth Grammar out to defend Feva championship

Itchenor Sailing Club hosts the 65th anniversary of the Schools Week Championships later this month.

Hundreds of students from over 40 schools around the UK descend on the club for a week of racing around Chichester Harbour between June 25 and June 30.

Formerly known as the Public Schools Firefly Invitation Championships, the competition aims to promote inter-schools sailing and encourage participation in the sport.

Previous winners include double-gold Olympian Rodney Pattisson, double-silver Olympian and Itchenor member Ian Walker, as well as international sailor Phil Crebbin.

Following the success of last year, a practice race will once again take place on Sunday, June 25 for the RS Feva category followed by two days of racing.

Portsmouth Grammar School will be aiming to retain their Feva title after an emphatic victory 12 months ago.

The older students will then take over in fireflies and 420s with training on the June 29 and racing the next day.

Commodore of Itchenor Sailing Club, Charles Hyatt, is looking forward to welcoming the ambitious youngsters.

He said: ‘We have worked hard over the last 64 years to ensure the event continues to be successful and relevant within youth sailing.

‘It is great to see the students’ confidence and ability grow each year along with the standard of racing improving.

‘We look forward to welcoming the students to our club later in the month and wish them all the best of luck for the championships.’

Any school that is interested in entering can do so by visiting itchenorsc.co.uk

For more information on School Week Championships contact Itchenor Sailing Club on 01243 512400.