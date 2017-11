A ROUND-THE-WORLD sailing attempt has been given new sponsorship.

Alex Alley from Gosport will be sailing around the globe from November, 2018 and has now got a new sponsor in Fasthosts.

Alex said: ‘Fasthosts have been looking after my website for many years, so I contacted them when I needed something more powerful to cope with the extra demands of the Pixel Boat side of the website.’

Fasthosts will now share his journey on social media.