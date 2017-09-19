Skipper chosen to lead youngsters on vessel’s sailings

A CHARITY has unveiled its newest staff skipper for their training vessels.

Ocean Youth Trust, based in Gosport, has appointed Peta Koczy who will take over as skipper for Prolific in November when Andy Viney leaves after five years with the charity.

The 23-year-old has been working in sail training for six years, initially as a cadet before working her way up to second mate and then first mate with Ocean Youth Trust Scotland.

Peta said: ‘I am very excited to be taking over as Prolific’s next staff skipper. I’ll be very proud to skipper such a beautiful vessel – she is a fantastic boat for working with young people, and I truly believe that sail training is a brilliant way of helping disadvantaged and vulnerable individuals as well as offering an amazing experience to young people from all backgrounds.’