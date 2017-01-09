Thomson closes gap in Vendée Globe glory hunt

Alex Thomson closed the gap on Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac’h over the weekend.

The Gosport sailor reached the Equator in 62 days, five hours and 10 minutes – and is now 16hrs 49min behind the Frenchman.

Thomson reduced his rivals’ lead by 95 nautical miles in the hunt for first place.

Both have entered the Doldrums – an area of low pressure renowned for its calm winds.

Thomson, the only British entrant in this race, is determined to be the first Brit to win the Vendée Globe.

With the finish line becoming closer every day, he has just over 3000nm to the finish, which should see his arrival in Les Sables d’Olonne, France, in around two weeks’ time.