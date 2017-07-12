Silverstone could stop hosting Formula One from 2019

The future of the British Grand Prix has been placed into serious doubt after the owners of Silverstone activated a break clause in their contract to host the race.

British Racing Drivers' Club, who own the circuit, have activated the clause that would currently see the last race held at the famous track in 2019.

There are currently no other circuits in the UK with classification to host a F1 race and if the owners fail to come to a new agreement with the Formula One Group, which runs the worldwide sport, then there is a genuine possibility that 2019 will be the last time the British Grand Prix takes place.

John Grant, chairman of the circuit owners said it was not 'financially viable' for the track to host the race.

He said: 'It is not financially viable for us to deliver the British Grand Prix under the terms of our current contract. We sustained losses of £2.8m in 2015 and £4.8m in 2016, and we expect to lose a similar amount this year.

'We have reached the tipping point where we no longer let our passion for the sport rule our heads.'

The Formula One Group said it 'deeply regrets' the decision that Silverstone's owners have taken.

This year's British Grand Prix takes place this weekend.