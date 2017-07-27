Bright debut as Harvest nearly reaps big rewards

Have your say

DANIEL HARVEST was one pot away from reaching the quarter-finals in his first national tournament.

He just needed the final pink to win his last-16 match in the Welsh Open run by World Disability Billiards and Snooker.

The 46-year-old, who is profoundly deaf, cruised through the mixed class round-robin stages at Redz Snooker Club, Cwmbran.

He won his first match 2-1 against Surrey player Graham Bonnell.

Next he recorded a 2-0 success against Slough’s Robert Craft.

Then it was a match against Aylesbury player Chris Brown.

Again Harvest was the stronger player as he took the victory 2-0.

And he then compiled his highest competitive break of 28 to take the first frame against Lancashire cueman David Weller.

But unfortunately he couldn’t quite get over the line, going down to a 2-1 defeat.

Speaking through a British Sign Language interpreter, Harvest said: ‘That fourth match was hard. It was really close.

‘If I’d have got the pink, I would’ve gone into the quarter-finals.’

Reflecting on the three-day event, he added: ‘It was really good and I wasn’t nervous.

‘It was a new experience for me.

‘I’ve played (in local leagues) in Portsmouth but never anything like that. I know I can do well.’

Harvest, who is based at Waterlooville Sports Bar and works for Havant furniture maker Stephen Anthony Design, travels to Hull in November for the next WDBS tournament.