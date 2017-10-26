Brilliant Bonney earns Waterlooville easy win

Have your say

Emma Bonney was in fine form as Waterlooville A dispatched Emsworth B 9-3 in the Peter Rook Cup group B.

The 41-year-old chalked a break of 74 in her side’s victory, while Nigel Ward also ran in 47 and 33 respectively.

Bellair came from behind to record a 7-5 success at Waterlooville Allstars.

Chloe White put the hosts in front, before Steve Whitney and Paul Jagger turned it around for Bellair.

Kelvin Conner was the star for Waterlooville B as they scraped a 7-5 win against North End Bowls.

Copnor D sit at the summit of group B on maximum points.

Andy Hall and Lee Rendall led the Copnor Road outfit to an 8-4 victory against Craneswater R.

Tony Lee registered a 41 break in Craneswater Q’s 7-5 success at Cowplain Gas.

Gary Swatton was on target for the London Road side but it was soon cancelled out when Leon Kelley beat Terry Lees 2-0.

Craneswater Z and Alexandra Bowls could not be separated.

Captain Ian Carter, Mark Jones and Dave Carter each bagged a brace for the Southsea outfit but Alan Freemantle, Matt Sheath and Dave Harfield soon restored order.

Peter Rook has ambitions of winning his own cup.

He was the only player to win both frames as Copnor E pipped Cowplain Z to a 7-5 victory in group D.

Dave Rees was the pick of the visitors and notched a 42.

Craneswater A made light work of giving Pompey Royals a significant start.

They coasted to a 10-2 success, with Stu Calver, Rob Kirby, Mark Kirby and Andy Boulton all coming to the fore.

Graham Shervell, Mark Restall and Simon Fleming were outstanding in Broadoak’s 9-3 hammering of Cowplain Misfits.

Third-tier Als Club are unbeaten in group A.

However, they share top spot with Emsworth A and Waterlooville D, with all three clubs on eight points from two games.

Colin Archer and Jamie Farrell inspired Als Club to a well-fought 7-5 win at Waterlooville C.

Emsworth A were out of the blocks quickly at Leigh Park as Chris Hardyman and Nick Fegan propelled them into a 4-0 lead.

Neville Moyle cut the deficit but Greg Harding put his foot on the gas to take the final two games and give Emsworth an 8-4 success.

Waterlooville C beat Craneswater Dandy 8-4.

Glen Gresham, Dan Harvest and Bill Phillips set Waterlooville on their way and raced their side into a 6-0 lead.

Brian Elsegood and Mel Davis hit back for the Southsea gang but Harry Wilson’s double wrapped up the game for the visitors.

Post Office and Copnor A shared the spoils at North End.