Copnor A set the early pace with Craneswater

Have your say

Copnor A registered a comprehensive victory at Craneswater Z to remain top of Portsmouth League winter session division one.

Steve Toms, Ant Lacey and Mark Tillison took control of the game, winning the final six frames to earn their side a 9-3 triumph.

Aaron Brett had given the home side an early lead with a 39 break.

Champions Craneswater A share the lead after a hard-earned 8-4 win at Waterlooville A.

Jamie Wilson hit a break of 61 to draw with Tony Hansford, while Stuart Calver knocked in 50 to finish all square with Shaun Croxford.

Pedro Ferguson and Mike Talmondt then took control for Craneswater with two each.

Tony May was the kingpin for Bellair in their 9-3 win against Cowplain Z.

He rolled in a 48 to leave Cowplain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Leigh Park A battled to nick a 7-5 success at Craneswater R.

Liam Melia and Mark Donnely (34) were the pick of the losing side, but they could not stop Danny Lumsden and Pete Ferguson taking the glory.

Emsworth also scrapped a 7-5 win at Portcester X, with Greg Harding registering a crucial double.

Post Office sit at the summit of division two after a 9-3 victory against Waterlooville C.

Copnor E battled to a 7-5 success against Craneswater Q.

Waterlooville Allstars were in good nick to record an 8-4 win at Emsworth.

Will Forster, Chloe White and Steve Forster were on target for the Allstars, but Wayne Talley stopped the rot.

Copnor Xcels started badly at Pompey Royals as Jon Challacombe and Paul Chivers coasted through to give the hosts a 5-1 lead.

Andy Chambers, Wayne Laxton and Tony Horten fought back for Xcels but they suffered an 8-4 defeat.

Copnor D lost against Cowplain Gas, despite doubles from Dave Glover and Lee Rendle.

Als Club set the early pace by one point in division three.

They played well to earn an 8-4 victory against Cowplain Misfits.

Karl Smith, Kenny Morgan, Gary Linter and Sean Bentley all chalked wins for Als Club, cancelling out victories from Ray Axton and Dave Weedon.

Broadoak also won 8-4 against Waterlooville B, with Mark Restall on the scoresheet.

Leigh Park B and Craneswater Dandy finished 6-6, with Dave Riddell and Ioan Moon scoring heavily.

North End Bowls lost 7-5 to Cowplain B, despite a decent start provided by Colin Elliott and Richard Jones.

The visitors hit back, with Ray Steere on the mark.

Alexandra Bowls won 8-4 against Waterlooville D.

Martyn Power, Karl Davies, Ian Cotton and Matt Sheath were all successful.