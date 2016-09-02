Copnor F hold nerve to beat Cuestars

Copnor F edged to a 5-4 victory over Copnor Cuestars in Portsmouth League division three.

Dan Compton and Ashley Smith both won their singles for the Cuestars, while Dave Pink, Rob Derry Jnr, Gary Green and Rob Derry Snr were on target for their rivals.

Callum White and Chloe White, who had earlier notched a break of 38 in the singles, then joined Compton and Will Forster in pocketing doubles frames.

But Green and Derry Snr won the decider on the pink to seal the narrow win.

Pompey Royals remained top of the pile with a 7-2 defeat of Cowplain C.

For Cowplain, Ted Dowse and Dave Weedon won their frames.

Jon Challacombe led the way for the Royals with a 38 break.

This was backed up by Steve Orchard, Chad Wainwright and captain Dave Chivers.

The Royals then enjoyed a clean sweep in the doubles.

Craneswater Dandy put the pressure on the top two by beating Cowplain B 7-2.

Gary Curtis was the only highlight for Cowplain as he won his singles.

But this was overshadowed by Craneswater as Brian Elsegood, Eddie Orsmond Jnr, Brian Garside, Ioan Moon and Mel Davis all recorded wins.

In the doubles, Doug Powell and James Curtis teamed up to get Cowplain on the board.

But Elsegood and Garside joined Orsmond and Moon in notching doubles victories to cap the triumph.

Craneswater A remained top of division one – but only just – as they beat Craneswater Q 5-4.

Mike Talmondt, Mick Kirby, Colin Row and Pedro Ferguson all won frames for the A team.

Nigel Ward and Matt Small hit back for their club-mates.

In the doubles, the pairings of Lee Paice and Matt Small and Leon Kelley and Jamie McSherry won their frames.

But Andy Boulton and Pedro Ferguson got the A team over the winning line.

Cowplain moved into second with a 6-3 defeat of Craneswater R.

Russ Linkhorn, Bill Phillips, Jamie Wilson and Dave Rees all won singles and doubles clashes for the victors.

Copnor A beat Portchester 5-4.

Ashley Bendell, Darren Inch and Neil Turp netted three singles wins for Portchester.

Copnor levelled matters through Steve Toms, Scott Compton and Mark Tillison.

Inch and Bendell put Portchester back in front in the opening doubles match.

But after Tillison and Lee Eden had restored parity again, Toms’ doubled the black to win the decider alongside Jon Sunderland.

Copnor D put pressure on division two leaders Bellair B with a 7-2 defeat of Copnor B.

Captain Dave Glover won his singles and was backed up by Andy Bushnell, Barry Mihel, Tim Coombes and Jay Jobber.

There were doubles wins for the teams of Dave Glover and Bob Chino and Andy Bushnell and Jay Jobber.

Elsewhere, Bellair B beat ABC and North End Bowls defeated LPWMC, both 6-3.