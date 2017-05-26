Copnor make progress at Waterlooville

Copnor A pulled their socks up and cruised through to the Presidents Cup semi-finals with an emphatic win at Waterlooville Sports A.

Mark Tillison and Steve Toms did well in the early stages, holding out for narrow wins over Harry Wilson and Bill Phillips after giving massive starts on away tables.

Ant Lacey and Lee Eden did not have the same problems, beating Steve Wilson and Chris Jeffery.

Young star Jamie Wilson pulled 40 points back against Jon Sunderland.

But skipper Scott Compton was in strong form and restored the advantage to win the match by 70 points.

Craneswater A qualified in style crushing Copnor C by more than 200 points.

It was basically down to one big win by Rob Kirby.

He enjoyed a heavy advantage against Dave Lawrence and ended up 133 points to the good.

Mark Kirby was not far behind as he also recorded a big victory, beating John H Badacchino by nearly 70 points.

Simon Petrie and Tony Hansford were on song as well for the Southsea gang and some resistance came from Tony Simmons and Phil Ledington.

Steve Bonney and Chris Bishop were the star performers for Waterlooville Z.

They turned on the style to see off Copnor B by 170 points.

They beat Peter Rook and Stacey Wearn in a canter to create an advantage of 180 for their four team-mates.

Derek Foster, Norman Bradfield and John Oldfield scored wins but could not cancel out the deficit.

Lee Paice was the other winning visitor.

Waterlooville C progressed with an impressive win against Craneswater R at Aston Road.

Andy Carter gave the visitors an early advantage but Darren Harper responded well.

The next two went to Craneswater as Harry Yard and Liam Melia put them 60 in front.

However, their hopes were soon dashed as young Rob Derry pulled 40 back and Ioan Moon beat Jim Frisbee by 60 for an 817-792 success.

Copnor A now face Waterlooville C, while Waterlooville Z entertain Craneswater A.

– GRAHAM SIMPER