Copnor on a high with win over Bellair

Copnor A kept up their winning streak with a close-fought 7-5 victory over Bellair.

Phil Skinner was the only winner for the losing side as he secured a brace.

For Copnor, Lee Eden and the ever-reliable Scott Compton both won their matches to get their side over the line.

Jon Sunderland claimed his first frame for over six months.

Craneswater A went back top as they beat Portchester by 9-3. Jason Tame won both of his frames, but that was it for his side as Craneswater enjoyed victories from Rob Kirby, Mike Talmondt, Andy Boulton, Pedro Ferguson and Tony Hansford.

Emsworth went on the rampage against Craneswater R, winning 11-1.

Grant Vernon won the only game for Craneswater, with Shaun Toms, Greg Harding, Nick Fegan, Gavin Mengham and Tommy O’Neill all winning to help Emsworth move into third place in the top flight.

Craneswater Z went to Leigh Park and came away with a 9-3 win against LPWMC A.

For the workies, skipper Richie Burnett Jnr won his two frames, but that was soon wiped out by Adrian Binding (2), Mark Jones (2), Ian Carter and Charlie Gardner.

In the other game in division one, Waterlooville A defeated Cowplain Z 10-2.

In division two, Watelooville All-stars moved up to second with an 8-4 win against Copnor Xcels. For Xcels, Tony Horten won his match, but this was matched by the All-stars’ Callum White, Mark Lloyd and skipper Chloe White.

Cowplain Gas recorded their first victory of the season with an 8-4 success over Copnor E.

Derek Foster won both his frames for Copnor. Paul Lees, Gary Kirby and Neil Kirby secured wins for the Gas.

Craneswater Q kept up their winning ways by beating newcomers Pompey Royals 8-4. Ian Russell and Jamie Gray both claimed two frames each for the victors.

Waterlooville C and Emsworth Originals fought out a 6-6 draw.

For Emsworth, Paul Merrett and Wayne Talley won both their matches.

Phil Watson secured both his matches for the Ville, with Rob Derry Jnr winning his frame to snatch a draw.

In the other match in this division, Post Office took on Copnor D, with the home team running out 7-5 winners.

For Copnor, captain Dave Glover (2), Tony Simmons (2) and Lee Rendle all picked up victories.

Alexandra Bowls went to the top of division three with an emphatic 12-0 demolition of Waterlooville B.

Martyn Power, Alan Freemantle, Paul Taylor, Dave Harfield, Karl Davies and Matt Sheath (46 break) all won for the Bowls outfit.

Other results: Cowplain B 6-6 Waterlooville D, Craneswater Dandy 7-5 NEBC, Al’s Bar 7-5 LPWMC B, Broadoak Social Club 7-5

Cowplain Misfits