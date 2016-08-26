Cowplain’s first win is right on Cue

Cowplain B enjoyed their first win of the Portsmouth & District division three season by beating Copnor Cuestars 6-3.

Father-and-son-act Gary and James Curtis got them off to a winning start after they both won their singles matches, and this was backed up by team-mates Roy Steere and Pete Gorvin.

For Cuestars, Dan Compton played well and was helped by Ashley Smith, with both winning their games.

In the doubles, Dan Compton and Ashley Smith paired up to win their frame.

But that was it after James Curtis and Roy Steere, along with Gary Curtis and Dave Pitman, won their frames to take Cowplain over the winning line.

Pompey Royals remain top of the pile after they beat Craneswater Dandy 7-2.

For Royals, Paul Tinsley started the ball rolling by winning the opener.

This was helped by Jon Challacombe, Chad Wainwright, Dave Chivers and Steve Orchard – all of whom won their singles to give them a good lead.

Brian Elsegood won his singles match for Craneswater.

In the doubles, Tinsley and Paul Chivers, and Dave Chivers and Steve Orchard won their pairs games.

Craneswater won the last frame as Elsegood and Mel Davis won their frame against Challacombe and Wainwright.

In the other match, Copnor F came out on top by beating Cowplain C 6-3.

For Copnor, Gary Green, Gary Wilton, Dave Ellis and Rob Derry Jnr all won their single frames – as did Cowplain’s Ray Axton and Dave Weedon.

In the doubles, Leroy Grigg and Ellis won their games for Copnor. But wins for Green and Wilton took Copnor over the winning line as Ted Dowse and Jake Hamilton took a consolation prize for Cowplain.

In division two, Bellair B remain top despite losing 6-3 to Copnor B.

For Bellair, Paul Merritt and Paul Jagger (31 break) both notched up singles, but this was cancelled out as Copnor’s Norman Bradfield, Matt Hannam, John Oldfield and Trevor Sanders all won their singles.

The doubles started well for Bellair as Merrett partnered Wayne Talley and won their frame. But back came Copnor as Stacey Wearn and Hannam, and Bradfield and John Wyatt helped them secure victory.

Copnor D closed the gap on the leaders after they beat NEBC 6-3.

For NEBC, Richard Jones and Mike Dorey got them off to a flier, but backcame Copnor, with Dave Glover, Tim Coombes, Jay Jobber and Tony Bushnell all winning single frames.

In the doubles, NEBC drew first blood after Dorey and Mark Richmond won their frame.

But Andy Hall and Tim Coombes, and Jay Jobber and Tony Bushnell secured the win for Copnor.

In the other game in the division, LPWMC won their first match of the season by beating Alexandra Bowls 6-3.

For Alexandra, Matt Sheath shone as he won both his singles and doubles.

In division one, Craneswater A look favourites for the title after they beat Portchester X 7-2.

Portchester captain Jason Tame won his frame, but this was all in vain as Mike Talmondt (58), Any Boulton (43), Rob Kirby, Steve Cole and Pedro Ferguson all won their single frames.

And with Craneswater winning two out of the three frames in the doubles, they got over the winning line.