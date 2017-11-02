Craneswater A continue their charge

Have your say

CRANESWATER A lead the Portsmouth League’s top flight by 10 points and are looking unstoppable in their bid to retain their crown.

They hammered their Z team 11-1 in the latest round of fixtures.

Charlie Gardener stopped the rot for the Z men.

Skipper Andy Boulton ran in 42 and 37 adding to doubles by Mike Talmondt, Stu Calver, Pedro Ferguson and Tony Hansford.

Emsworth A sneaked a 7-5 win against neighbours Bellair thanks to Shaun Toms and Greg Harding.

Lee Harding was best for the Havant outfit.

Dave Rees knocked in 48 to put Cowplain on course for an 8-4 success at Portchester X. Jason Tame kept the Castlemen in it but Heath Smith and Steve Hughes put the game to bed.

Leigh Park A drew with Copnor A at Dunsbury Way. Danny Lumsden gave the Workies the lead but Ant Lacey won the next two.

Richie Burnett restored the lead then Steve Toms squared it again.

In division two Post Office are in charge and beat Pompey Royals 9-3.

Andy White and Tom Sproates put them 5-1 ahead.

Dave Chivers and son Paul dug in before Roy Kellett put the postmen through comfortably.

Craneswater Q are second but Copnor Xcels fought hard. Sam Laxton caused early concern, then James Gray and Graham Tregardine hit back for the Southsea gang.

Waterlooville Allstars defeated Cowplain Gas 8-4 on their own baize.

Mark Lloyd ran in a sweet 75 and Colin Norton registered a clearance of 67 after Pascal Richard’s opener.

Paul Lees kept the score down with a brace against Barry Doswell.

Barry Wooley, Phil Watson, Gary Wilton and Dave Pink were on target as Waterlooville C thumped Copnor E 9-3.

John Oldfield and Derek Foster got the consolations.

Copnor D drew with Emsworth Originals. Lee Rendall kept his run going before Richard Pitman hit back.

Alexandra Bowls are probably feeling giddy in division three.

Dave Harfield led his men to a 9-3 triumph at Cowplain Misfits.

Alan Freemantle, Paul Taylor and Matt Sheath also potted well to set up a five-point advantage at the top. Dave Weedon replied with two wins.

Roy Steere and Will Garrett helped Cowplain B beat Craneswater Dandy 7-5. Brian Garside’s good efforts were not enough for the Dandy men.

Waterlooville D moved to third after an 8-4 victory at Al’s Club. Dan Harvest, Craig Skeggs and Steve Wilson shone, while home cueist Colin Archer led the reply.

Colin Johnson won two racks for Waterlooville B against Leigh Park B who drew 6-6 thanks to Steve Scott.

Mark Richmond and Richard Jones starred as North End Bowls defeated Broadoak 8-4.