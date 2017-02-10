Craneswater hero back to his best

ANDY BOULTON is back to his best this year for long-standing champions Craneswater A in the top flight.

He added the gloss as the Southsea outfit crushed Copnor E 11-1.

Boulton played last and registered breaks of 62 and 83 to leave John Oldfield in his chair.

Tony Hansford had opened the scoring, then home skip John Wyatt shared two frames with Pedro Ferguson.

Then Rob Kirby, Steve Cole, Mike Talmondt and Boulton took charge.

Second-placed Emsworth returned from Craneswater Z with a 10-2 win under their belts.

Newcomer Nick Fegan has been superb throughout and was well supported by Greg Harding, Gavin Mengham and Chris Hardyman again.

Copnor A scraped a 7-5 win at Cowplain Z with wins by Kevin Harding and Scott Compton.

Dave Rees was the home scorer.

Danny Lumsden and Bill Parsons were on target for Leigh Park A but Jamie Wilson and Craig Skeggs helped Waterlooville Sports A an honourable draw.

Copnor D and Bellair A also shared the points with Tim Coombes rubbing out a Steve Whitney double.

Craneswater R opened an eight point gap at the division two summit with a 10-2 home triumph over Pompey Royals.

Chris Davies, Andy Carter, Harry Yard and Chris Bishop kept captain John Peers happy.

Craneswater Q also did well with a 9-3 at Pompey Royals. Their last three cueists Tony Lee, Matt Small and N Davies did the business.

A trio of Mark Frampton, Gerry Wheeler and Simon Fleming made sure Broadoak broke their duck with an 8-4 success at North End Bowls.

Portchester X found it easy against Copnor Excels and chalked up an 11-1 scoreline. Andy Macey, Matt James, Jason Tame, with a 35 break, Darren Inch and Justin Andrews all bagged a brace.

Andy Chambers prevented the whitewash.

Bellair ended their lean spell at the expense of Cowplain Gas. John Morrison and Andy Peat won both racks for the Havant side.

It’s looking good for division three top dogs Waterlooville C.

Rob Derry led by example in their 9-3 victory over Leigh Park B.

Gary Willtor made a 30 break and Dave Pink was also on the mark.

Wins by Pascal Richard and Will Forster gave Cuestars a 7-5 win at Cowplain B for whom Gary Curtis was a scorer.

Colin Johnson also gave Waterlooville B a narrow win at Craneswater Dandy.

Jeff Oakes failed to save Carlton from a 9-3 defeat against Craneswater Newbies.

Craig Gardner, Alan Sargent, Dan Compton and Mark Pitman were too good for the Hillsiders.