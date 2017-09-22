Craneswater on a High after win at Cowplain

Have your say

Top potters were quickly into their stride in the first week of the Portsmouth League winter session.

The big-hitters were Pascal Richard, who made a 79, and Mike Talmondt, with 73.

Champions Craneswater A got off to a flier by thumping Cowplain Z 9-3 at Highland Road.

Rob Kirby and skipper Andy Boulton knocked in 66 to add to Talmondt’s effort.

Pedro Ferguson ran in a 53 for his double, before late resistance from Steve Hughes.

Emsworth’s Greg Harding (40 break) and Phil Andrews could not stop Waterlooville A from securing a 7-5 win through Emma Bonney (41), Nigel Ward and Shaun Croxford.

Young Jamie Wilson shared with Nick Fegan despite efforts of 39 and 33.

Copnor A got the better of Craneswater R by 8-4.

Mick Hall, Dan Compton and Ant Lacey were on target to thwart Mark Donnelly.

It was nip and tuck between Leigh Park and Portchester X.

Bill Parsons and Pete Ferguson scored for the Workies, before Ashley Bendall and Darren Inch made it all square at six apiece.

Bellair A also drew with Craneswater Z at Havant after leading 6-2 thanks to Phil Skinner and Tony May.

However, the city outfit took the next four through Ian Carter and Ade Binding.

Waterlooviolle Allstars beat Pompey Royals 8-4 in division two.

Jon Challacombe played well for the Stationsiders.

Post Office were too good for Emsworth Originals and notched a 9-3 victory.

Matt Paffett showed what a fine cueist he is with a visit of 64.

Kev Harding and Jamie Farrow also had their eye in.

Sam Laxton gave Copnor Xcels the lead against Copnor E, but his team-mates could not follow his example as Derek Foster, John Oldfield, Norman Bradfield and Phil Ledington changed it around for a 9-3 win.

Oldfield had to rely on a re-spotted black for one of his.

Waterlooville C coasted to a 9-3 victory at Cowplain Gas.

Phil Watson, Gary Wilton, Barry Wooley and Rob Derry stretched the lead to 9-1, before Gary Swatton trimmed the deficit.

Captain Matt Small and Neil Davies edged Craneswater Q over the line 7-5 against Copnor D. Tony Bushnell kept it close with a nice double.

Leigh Park started with an emphatic 9-3 triumph at Cowplain B.

Steve Scott, Dave Rriddell and Colin Ricketts bagged a brace each, but there are tougher games ahead in division three.

Craneswater Dandy opened like they did in the summer with an easy-looking 9-3 win over Cowplain Misfits.

Mel Davis led the way and was backed up by Brian Elsegood and Nick Hutton.

Kenny Morgan made a break of 33 to help Als Club beat Waterlooville B 8-4 at Portchester.

Gary Linter and Karl Smith were also happy, before Colin Johnson made the score look better.

Waterlooville D are also fancied – and they showed why with an 8-4 victory against North End Bowls at Aston Road.

Adrian Pledge and Colin Elliott won for the visitors, but Craig Skeggs, Bill Phillips, Dan Harvest and Steve Wilson were always in charge.

Matt Sheath and Karl Davies put Alexandra 4-0 ahead at Broad Oak, before the rub of the green changed for the home side.

Mark Restall, Simon Fleming and Mike Harmer changed the game for a 7-5 verdict.