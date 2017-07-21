Craneswater right on Q as they set Paice

Have your say

CRANESWATER Q look home and dry in Portsmouth League division two after only three matches.

With 24 points already in the bag Lee Paice’s men have opened a nine-point lead ahead of Waterlooville B after North End Bowls were whitewashed at Southsea.

Matt Small registered a nice 41 for a double as he joined forces with Tony Lee, Jamie Farrow, Leon Kelley and James Grey to keep the skipper happy.

Waterlooville had to settle for a narrow 5-4 win at Alexandra Bowls.

Matt Sheath and Paul Taylor made them work hard with a brace apiece but Nathan Hickley, Steve Hughes and Ben Hounsome held their nerve.

Paul Chivers did well for Pompey Royals, running in a 32.

However, Copnor B had the last laugh with a 5-4 verdict as home captain John Wyatt dug his heels in with a gritty brace.

The bowlers are winless but are four clear of bottom-placed North End.

Copnor A have picked up since their poor opening.

Scott Compton led by example in a fine 6-3 win at Craneswater R, he knocked in a 47 on his was to another double.

Mark Tillison and Kevin Harding also contributed two racks each as the team took up second spot behind leaders Craneswater A.

The title chasers scrapped over the line 5-4 at Portchester X.

The Castlemen led 4-2 after the singles through Mark Kingswell, Jason Tame, Darren Inch and Ashley Bendall before losing their potting as Mike Talmondt and skipper Andy Boulton got their doubles to nick it.

Waterlooville A also enjoyed a clean sweep in the pairs to see off Craneswater Z 6-3 at Aston Road.

A trio of Ian Carter, Simon Petrie and Ade Binding gave the visitors a 3-0 lead.

Then Steve Wilson, son Jamie and Russ Linkhorn took over to take the next six frames.

Division three has a healthy look about it with the top four within a point of each other.

Last week’s leaders Craneswater Dandy came unstuck at Leigh Park losing their unbeaten tag 5-4 as the victors moved up alongside them.

Bill Parsons and Ian Fleming continued their winning march despite Rob Dandy and Mel Davis’ doubles.

Cowplain B and Waterlooville C both grabbed 6-3 away wins to move a frame behind the table toppers.

Doug Powell’s boys had an easy ride against struggling Misfits.

Gary Curtis was the top cueist but Dave Weedon won two for the beaten side.

Al’s Club held their own early on against Waterlooville.

Jamie Farrell, Gary Linter and the experienced Trevor Sanders kept it even at 3-3.

But Phil Watson, Gary Green and skip Rob Derry completed their doubles to turn the tables.