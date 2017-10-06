Cup joy as Al’s Club and Leigh Park B land blows

Two minnows registered remarkable wins in the first round of fixtures in the Portsmouth & District League’s Peter Rook Cup.
Al’s Club dispatched the powerful Post Office 7-5 with only five players – and did not use the newish five-man rule.
Meanwhile, Leigh Park B beat the mighty Craneswater A 8-4 at Havant.
Emsworth A defeated Waterlooville C in group A – after Greg Harding and Gavin Mengham potted well.
Tommy O’Neil made a 46 in a share with Phil Watson.
A trio of Mark Tillison, Mick Hall and Steve Toms saw Copnor A through 8-4 against Craneswater Dandy, despite resistance from Brian Garside.
Waterlooville D pipped Leigh Park A 7-5 with Steve Wilson, Bill Phillips and Glen Grisham on the scoresheet.
Richie Burnett was the top potter for the Workies.
Matt Paffett hit a 44 for Post Office before Carl Smith and Kenny Morgan gave Al’s Club their win. Waterlooville Allstars were the only winners in group B.
They rolled struggling North End Bowls over 9-3 on their own baize.
Chloe White set the tone and Barry Doswell and Pascal Richard repeated the dose. Copnor Xcels and Emsworth B was bound to end all square at 6-6 with every player winning one frame.
Waterlooville A and their B side also finished level. Emma Bonney put the top-flight side ahead but Nathan Hickley replied on the other table.
In group C, Cowplain Gas won the last four racks to beat Portchester X 8-4. Neil Kirby and Gary Swatton got the better of Ashley Bendall and home skip Jason Tame.
The all-Craneswater clash between R and Z could have gone either way.
John Peers’ Rs edged it 7-5 as Chris Davies, Martin Richardson and Liam Melia grabbed the glory.
However, Mark Jones and Ade Binding (35 break) gave everything.
Bob Baldacchino and Tim Coombes pulled Copnor D over the line by the odd frame at Craneswater Q.
Ian Russell used his 30 start well to beat Tony Bushnell.
The demise of Craneswater A in group D was not on the cards as Mike Talmondt had a visit of 55 to open a 4-2 lead at Dunsbury Way.
But then Steve Scott beat Tony Hansford to make it 4-4.
The last two on – Colin Ricketts and Ian Fleming – carried on similarly for an unexpected 8-4 triumph.
Cowplain Z have only won six frames in the league but broke their duck in the handicap event as Broadoak were beaten 8-4.
Late victories by Steve Hughes and Andy Hall halted the gloom.
Copnor E beat Pompey Royals 8-4 at Hilsea.
Steve Orchard and Dave Chivers served the Stationsiders well but it was not enough as Pete Rook, Phil Ledington, Stacey Wearn and Derek Foster made no mistakes.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.