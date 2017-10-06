Cup joy as Al’s Club and Leigh Park B land blows

Have your say

Two minnows registered remarkable wins in the first round of fixtures in the Portsmouth & District League’s Peter Rook Cup.

Al’s Club dispatched the powerful Post Office 7-5 with only five players – and did not use the newish five-man rule.

Meanwhile, Leigh Park B beat the mighty Craneswater A 8-4 at Havant.

Emsworth A defeated Waterlooville C in group A – after Greg Harding and Gavin Mengham potted well.

Tommy O’Neil made a 46 in a share with Phil Watson.

A trio of Mark Tillison, Mick Hall and Steve Toms saw Copnor A through 8-4 against Craneswater Dandy, despite resistance from Brian Garside.

Waterlooville D pipped Leigh Park A 7-5 with Steve Wilson, Bill Phillips and Glen Grisham on the scoresheet.

Richie Burnett was the top potter for the Workies.

Matt Paffett hit a 44 for Post Office before Carl Smith and Kenny Morgan gave Al’s Club their win. Waterlooville Allstars were the only winners in group B.

They rolled struggling North End Bowls over 9-3 on their own baize.

Chloe White set the tone and Barry Doswell and Pascal Richard repeated the dose. Copnor Xcels and Emsworth B was bound to end all square at 6-6 with every player winning one frame.

Waterlooville A and their B side also finished level. Emma Bonney put the top-flight side ahead but Nathan Hickley replied on the other table.

In group C, Cowplain Gas won the last four racks to beat Portchester X 8-4. Neil Kirby and Gary Swatton got the better of Ashley Bendall and home skip Jason Tame.

The all-Craneswater clash between R and Z could have gone either way.

John Peers’ Rs edged it 7-5 as Chris Davies, Martin Richardson and Liam Melia grabbed the glory.

However, Mark Jones and Ade Binding (35 break) gave everything.

Bob Baldacchino and Tim Coombes pulled Copnor D over the line by the odd frame at Craneswater Q.

Ian Russell used his 30 start well to beat Tony Bushnell.

The demise of Craneswater A in group D was not on the cards as Mike Talmondt had a visit of 55 to open a 4-2 lead at Dunsbury Way.

But then Steve Scott beat Tony Hansford to make it 4-4.

The last two on – Colin Ricketts and Ian Fleming – carried on similarly for an unexpected 8-4 triumph.

Cowplain Z have only won six frames in the league but broke their duck in the handicap event as Broadoak were beaten 8-4.

Late victories by Steve Hughes and Andy Hall halted the gloom.

Copnor E beat Pompey Royals 8-4 at Hilsea.

Steve Orchard and Dave Chivers served the Stationsiders well but it was not enough as Pete Rook, Phil Ledington, Stacey Wearn and Derek Foster made no mistakes.