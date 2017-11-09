Dean is hoping for third time lucky after extending lead

Have your say

COPNOR teenager Dean Russell is hoping to make it third time lucky in the Wednesday Junior League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 16-year-old finished runner-up in the first two seasons, first to Lewis Wilson and then to Samuel Laxton.

But after winning his round-robin group for the second week running, he has opened up a three-point lead over Zak Truscott at the top of division one.

Four straight wins in the second group took Thomas Sharp up to fourth place.

Vinnie Rix, 10, unbeaten since his debut three weeks ago, heads the standings in division three.

His form has been excellent and he will be hoping to keep the charge going.

Lewis Wilson leads the way in division two.

In the Monday Junior League, nine-year-old Owen Jenkins knocked in a 20 break in a practice match.

This was before the week-seven action and he then passed level three of the Cuestars coaching programme after his matches.

Jamie Wilson takes over as league leader on frames difference from his brother Harry after winning the top group and recording breaks of 57, 47 and 37.

The impressive Rix won the second group.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Waterlooville potter Barry Doswell won the week 10 final of the six-month long Open Series at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club and moved up to sixth place.

And Top Spot Snooker Club, Havant, hosts the third leg of the Cuestars South of England Championship Tour on Sunday.

The action starts at 10.30am.

For more details about the Waterlooville Sports Bar league see the club facebook page.

– Tim Dunkley