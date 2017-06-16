Double success for rivals who will meet in cup final

COPNOR A and Waterlooville Z both enjoyed their week in the Portsmouth Billiards League.

Copnor beat Waterlooville C to reach the Presidents Cup final and then beat their C team 5-2 in the league.

Meanwhile the Z team hammered Craneswater A and did the same to Cowplain later with a 6-1 return.

Skipper Scott Compton made breaks of 60 and 50, while Steve Toms was also a star in the cup success.

Nigel Ward ran in a 57 break and Chris Bishop made 37 for the Aston Road outfit.

The final is set for Monday, June 26 as the battle for silverware hots up.

League-leaders Leigh Park bounced back with a stunning 7-0 win against Waterlooville B to move a little further ahead with two matches to play.

They got over their previous defeat quickly with the emphatic success.

Bill Parsons and Danny Lumsden opened the scoring.

Last pair Pete Ferguson and Steve Scott completed the whitewash.

Colin Johnson almost stopped the rot but dipped out by two points against Richie Burnett Jnr.

Second-placed team Waterlooville Z gave Cowplain more than 800 points overall and still won the bonus point by 862-690.

It turned out to be a comfortable session with the top players hogging the baize throughout.

Emma Bonney ran in a 47, Chris Bishop a 58 and Ward managed a 35.

Lee Paice and Simon Chapman were also on target after Ray Steere had stopped the early gallop, beating Cliff Robbins by nearly 40.

Scott Compton continued his break building against Phil Leddington with visits of 58, 48 and 31 at Copnor Road.

Dave Lawrence and Danny Baldacchino provided some resistance but Mark Tillison, Mick Hall and Ant Lacey turned the final screw.

Portchester X were one short against visiting Copnor B and were duly beaten 4-3.

John Oldfield and Derek Foster put Copnor in front, then Andy Macey, Ashley Bendall and Darren Inch brought joy for the Castlemen taking the score to 3-2.

However, the 150 point walkover for Trevor Sanders gifted the aggregate point by 149.

Waterloville C edged through 4-3 against Craneswater A as the two teams battled hard.

Garry Green, Darren Harper and young Rob Derry did well for the home side.

Rob Kirby, Andy Boulton and Tony Hansford kept it close.

The Craneswater R side had a better day with a big win .

Andy Carter made a 33 break and Arthur Newland gave Craneswater an early lead.

It was maintained for a 5-2 triumph over Waterlooville A.

Jamie Wilson and Chris Jeffery did well to level before Harry Yard and Liam Melia wrapped it up.