Dunkley salutes junior league’s progress

It was trophy day for the sharp shooters from the Wednesday Junior League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

Joint club owner Steve Wilson presented 10 pieces of silverware and five sponsored coaching awards to the young potters.

League organiser and World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley said: ‘Steve, Suzy (Wilson) and I are delighted with the progress the league has made since its launch last December.

‘We now have seven players based at this club competing on the Cuestars South of England Under-21 regional circuit.

‘Those who have the determination and willingness to work hard can achieve things they may believe are impossible at the moment.’

On the tables, Dean Russell missed the chance to extend his lead at the top of division one by losing a black-ball game to defending champion Samuel Laxton.

Russell has a one-point advantage over Laxton after three weeks of the new term.

Division two front-runner Henry Martin increased his highest break to 11. And then he did it again with a 15 against Owen Jenkins – but lost the frame.

Antony Terroni heads division three on frames won from Kris Drozdovas.

Two days earlier, Lewis Wilson climbed to the top of the Monday Junior League after winning the round-robin group and recording his highest break.

The 11-year-old cleared the colours for a 27 against his twin, Harry, who eight days previously chalked up a personal best 30.

Elsewhere, Havant teenager Chloe White had a tough two days at the UK Women’s Championship in Leeds.

The 16-year-old, who is now ranked 35th in the world, went out in the group stages after losing 3-0 to Diana Schuler (Germany) and 3-0 to Emma Parker (London).

In the Challenge Cup for non-qualifiers, she lost 2-0 to Pui Ying Mini Chu (Hong Kong) in the last-16. And she was beaten 2-1 by Parker in the Under-21 quarter-finals.

MONDAY LEAGUE SEASON ONE

Week two, group winner: Lewis Wilson. Breaks: Lewis Wilson 27 (PB): Zak Truscott 18; Ethan Moran-Smith 6 (PB)

WEDNESDAY LEAGUE SEASON THREE

Week three, group winners: Samuel Laxton, George Laxton, Jamie Wilson. Breaks: Jamie Wilson 29, Samuel Laxton 22, Henry Martin 15 (PB) & 11, Barry Wilson 8 (PB)