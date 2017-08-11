Familiar foes taste success

Have your say

Two old adversaries won their respective round-robin groups in week 15 of the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior Snooker League.

Champion-elect Samuel Laxton had the upper hand over Callum White when the pair competed together in the junior section at Copnor Snooker Club.

Laxton, who has a 26-point lead with five weeks left, packed his cue away for a couple of years before joining the Waterlooville league in January.

The 12-year-old is now preparing to make his debut on the Cuestars South of England Under-21 Bronze Tour on September 10 on home tables.

But White, 17, continued his snooker career and clinched the Bronze Tour championship play-off title last season after three years on the junior circuit to gain promotion to the Silver Tour.

Meanwhile, with three weeks until the league splits into two divisions for the final fortnight, Dean Russell, Harry Wilson and George Laxton are tied on 37 points in the runners-up spot.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Wednesday.

The league runs throughout the summer as usual.

Elsewhere, a six-reds tiebreak frame was all that stopped Jamie Wilson from progressing to the semi-finals of the Under-22 Summer Classic at Greenbaize Snooker Club in Bournemouth.

The 13-year-old, from Havant, and Oliver Sykes, from Chandler’s Ford, had finished joint top of their four-man round-robin group so a play-off was needed for the one qualification spot.

Week 15 group winners: Samuel Laxton, Callum White