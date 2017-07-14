Fantastic Farrow puts Q in control

Jamie Farrow knocked in a break of 51 as Craneswater Q took a stranglehold in division two of the Portsmouth Summer League.

Lee Paice’s men are now five points ahead after two weeks.

Farrow, James Grey and Tony Lee won two apiece as Copnor B were defeated 7-2 on their own baize.

Lee had some good fortune as both of his frames were decided on the final black.

Pompey Royals made amends for their horror show last week with an emphatic 6-3 triumph over Waterlooville B.

Jon Challacombe, Steve Orchard and Paul Chivers won singles and continued their good work in the doubles.

Alexandra are still without a win after being pipped 5-4 at North End Bowls.

Martyn Power and Matt Sheath – by a whisker – put Alexandra ahead before Derek Sandy and the Pledge family took it to 3-2. Ian Cotton squared it up – beating Mark Richmond after getting two snookers on pink and black.

Ian Pledge continued his scoring in the doubles as the home side won two racks of the three.

Craneswater A look a good bet for the silverware in the top flight.

They whitewashed Craneswater R with some fine break-building.

Andy Boulton registered a 56, Tony Hansford knocked in a 44 and 33, Rob Kirby was next with 43 and Mike Talmondt made an early 40. Colin Rowe and Chris Bishop completed the rout.

Jamie Wilson knocked in a 56 for Waterlooville A but they were edged out 5-4 by Portchester X at Aston Road.

Russ Linkhorn notched a double for the hosts but Matt James pulled the Castlemen over the line.

Scott Compton led by example with a visit of 60 and was backed up by Ant Lacey and Lee Eden as Copnor A won 7-2 at Craneswater Z.

Craneswater Dandy trailed Waterlooville C 4-2 but hit back to win 5-4 to head division three. Ioan Moon and captain Rob Dandy did well under pressure for a narrow success.

Cowplain B opened their account with a nail-biting 5-4 win over Al’s Club.

Will Garrett was the star performer for the hosts but Gary Linter and Lee Jones played well for the new boys.

Leigh Park had it all their own way against Cowplain Misfits – winning 8-1 to go second.

The Workies enjoyed a clean sweep in the singles to lead 6-0. Ian Shuttle and Dave Weedon stopped the rot with a doubles win but Bill Parsons, Dean Bates, Steve Scott and Ian Fleming went on to deliver braces.

n Emma Bonney won the Sid Matthews Trophy in the last of the billiards competitions.

Bonney beat 2015 winner Phil Ledington 600-580 at Craneswater to retain the trophy.