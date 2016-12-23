Harding on top form as Emsworth seal draw

THE top two in Portsmouth League division one fought it out at Emsworth as champions Craneswater visited and were still boasting unbeaten records after a 6-6 scoreline.

Nick Fegan struck first with a 51 clearance but Pedro Ferguson hit back with two against home skipper Chris Hardyman on the black and pink.

Tommy O’Neil drew with Mike Talmondt then Rob Kirby struck.

Greg Harding produced the best snooker of the night with runs of 46 and 36 to level things up.

Tim Coombes guided Copnor D to a 7-5 victory at Craneswater Z despite a handy 46 from Nigel Ward.

Mark Raynor and Danny Lumsden gave Leigh Park the lead against neighbours Bellair A.

A late double by young Jim Hutton cut the score to 7-5.

Copnor A a also squeezed through 7-5 against Waterlooville Sports.

Mark Tillison and Jon Sunderland were the home marksmen while Russ Linkhorn grabbed a couple back.

A trio of Steve Hughes, Terry Hickley and Dave Rees served Cowplain Z well in an 8-4 home success over bottom-of-the-table Copnor E for whom Phil Ledington was a scorer.

Craneswater R made progress in division two with an emphatic 9-3 triumph over Broadoak at Southsea.

Martyn Power, Liam Melia, Andy Carter, with a 36 break, and Chris Bishop all bagged a brace before Mark Restall cut the winning margin.

Bellair beat North End 7-5, Tony May and Jim Baldwin, with a 35, did well for the Havant outfit but Mike Dorey kept the bowlers in it.

Alexandra Bowls were thrashed 11-1 at Portchester X.

Dave Harfield stopped the whitewash.

Darren Inch, And Macey, Justin Andrews,Mark Kingswell and Ashley Bendall, with a 33 break, were all at the top of their game.

Pompey Royals also suffered at the hands of Craneswater Q in a 10-2 card.

Lee Paice, Graham Tregardine, Stu Carver, Matt Small and Tony Lee had it all their own way before Jon Challacombe stopped the gallop.

Neil Kirby, Cark Fuggle and Gary Swatton helped Cowplain Gas record an 8-4 success at Copnor Xcels.

Craneswater Dandy lost their unbeaten record in division three as Gary Wilton and Dave Pink gave Waterlooville C a 7-5 verdict.

Callum White, Pascal Richard and Rio Smith did well as Cuestars beat Ville D 8-4.

Cowplain B also picked up an 8-4 against Carlton.

Alan Munday gave the Farlington gang a good start but Will Garrett, Ray Steere and Gary Curtis had other ideas.

A quartet of Colin Johnson, Ben Hounsome, Mart Johnsos and Ben Tillerson scored for Ville B in an 8-4 victory over Craneswater Newbies.

Dan Compton, with a 33 break, and Craig Gardner were the best visitors.