In-form Wilson narrowly misses maiden ton

Have your say

Jamie Wilson is edging closer to a first century break.

The Havant teenager compiled a personal best 94 in a Portsmouth League cup fixture.

Daniel Harvest. Picture: Tim Dunkley

The 13-year-old missed the final blue from tight on a middle pocket jaw in the first round of the Frank Wyatt Memorial Trophy handicap singles knockout.

It came in the deciding frame of a 3-2 victory over Chad Wainwright, from Broad Oak Sports & Social Club, at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

In another first-round match in the same club, Daniel Harvest, who is profoundly deaf, recorded his first half-century break. The 46-year-old, from Portchester, made a personal best 53 in a 3-0 victory over Brian Elsegood, from Craneswater.

Meanwhile, Wilson won all four of his matches to take a one-point lead over his brother Lewis in the club’s Monday Junior League.

The previous day, he qualified from the group stages of the second leg of the Cuestars South of England Championship Tour at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club.

But he lost 2-0 in the last 16 to former Welsh international Callum Lloyd.

Three Gosport lads also progressed to the knockout stages.

Former English under-18 champion Mark Lloyd pocketed £50 in prize money after losing 3-1 to beaten finalist Callum Lloyd in the last four.

Brett Wallace and Olly Gibbs qualified from the same group.

Wallace was beaten 2-0 in the last 16 by leg-one winner Mike Finn (Eastleigh).

And English under-14 champion Gibbs went out 2-0 at the same stage to Mark Lloyd.

There were group-stage exits for Fareham’s James Budd and siblings Callum and Chloe White, from Havant.

Elsewhere, Zak Truscott was undefeated in the top group of the Wednesday Junior League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 13-year-old moved up to second place, one point behind defending champion Samuel Laxton.

Dean Russell dropped to third after repeating last week’s feat of beating Laxton in his first match and then losing the other two.

Lennox Anderson increased his highest break to 12 in his match against Antony Terroni.