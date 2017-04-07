Lloyd banks high break cash... Laxton’s run continues

Mark Lloyd banked the high-break cash with a brilliant run of 105 for Copnor Cuestars.

And it could have been more, with the European under-17 champion missing the final pink.

He also hit a 48 in the other frame as Cuestars clinched promotion from Portsmouth League division three with an emphatic 11-1 win over Carlton.

Steve Forster and Pascal Richard also made good breaks and joined Will Forster and Callum White on the scoreboard. Alan Munday saved his men frrom a whitewash.

Waterlooville C finished top and they completed their fixtures with a 9-3 triumph at Cowplain B.

Waterlooville B sneaked a 7-5 win against the C team.

Ben Tillerson, Nathan Hickley and Ben Hounsome did the damage to thwart Keith Neil and Ray Axton.

Craneswater Newbies saw their promotion hopes vanish as Leigh Park B beat them 7-5.

Mark Pitman gave them an early lead but Richard Burnett and Dave Riddell responded.

Portchester X skipper Jason Tame saw his men beat Broadoak by 11-1 and 10-2 to take the division two crown. Mark Kingwell, Justin Andrews and Matt James offered splendid support.

Craneswater R were topdogs for a long time but an 8-4 win over Bellair B was not enough.

However, they went up to the top-flight with doubles by Martyn Power, Andy Carter and Harry Yard.

Paul Jagger replied with a 34 break double.

Alexandra Bowls grabbed a 7-5 at Copnor Excels but were still relegated alongside Broadoak.

Ian Cotton and Matt Sheath won the last four racks to rub out a Jim Smith win.

Cowplain Gas won 8-4 at Pompey Royals.

n Samuel Laxton’s remarkable run in the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior Snooker League has put the Portsmouth potter in contention for the title.

The 12-year-old has won 31 of his 33 frames and now sits in fourth place with three weeks of the season left.

Jack Bover, who won the second round-robin group, climbed two places to eighth.

After next week’s action, the league splits into two divisions for the final two weeks.

Elsewhere, Jamie Wilson, 13, won two of his four group-stage matches in the sixth and final leg of the EASB Regional Junior Tour – South East at Frames Sports Bar, Coulsdon, South London.