Lloyd pockets maiden 147

Mark Lloyd is celebrating after compiling his first maximum break.

Gosport’s former England under-18 snooker champion compiled his 147 in a practice match against his girlfriend, Chloe White, at Stoke Snooker Club.

And the 17-year-old was delighted Alan Beecher – his Gosport & Fareham Snooker League team captain – watched every shot.

Lloyd, who has been based at the club since the age of six, said: ‘I was so relieved.

‘I’ve had opportunities in the past but I would get a kick or play a poor shot.

‘But that’s what motivates you to be resilient and keep pushing.

‘It’s just nice to add that to the achievements section within my snooker life after the disappointing results I’ve had recently.’

Lloyd, who is still seeking a sponsor to finance his national and international tournaments, admitted that White had played a ‘good break-off shot’.

But last season’s Cuestars Under-21 Gold Tour rankings winner fired in a long red and stunned off two cushions to land on the first of his 15 blacks.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, though. He needed a couple of plants to keep the break going.

He was also forced to send the cue-ball off both end cushions and a side cushion after sinking the last red into a middle pocket.

And on 140, someone walked through the door when he was down on the final black.

But Lloyd survived each of those scares and pocketed the final ball successfully to complete his maiden 147 break.