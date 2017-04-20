Lumsden fires Leigh to the summit of the table

DANNY LUMSDEN was the star of the show as Leigh Park moved joint top of Portsmouth District Billiards & Snooker League division one after thrashing Copnor C.

Lumsden made the most of his generous start to beat Dave Lawrence by more than 100 points.

Steve Scott and Bill Parsons gave Park a great start but Steve Lawrence reduced the arrears at the expense of Richie Burnett Jnr. Pete Ferguson regained his side’s two-leg gap before Lumsden produced his heroics, giving Lawrence no chance along the way.

The last game between Phil Ledington and Richard Burnett was a close affair.

But it was the latter who came out on top. Burnett received a 159 head start because of the handicap system.

Ledington gamely clawed his way into the match but Burnett’s advantage proved too great and he won 150-145.

Waterlooville Z kept pace with Park at the summit as they thrashed their A team 6-1 at Aston Road.

Chris Bishop led the charge with a break of 58 against Bill Phillips.

Simon Chapman, Nigel Ward (42) and Chris Robbins made it 4-0.

Jamie Wilson mustered some resistance for A with a close win over Steve Bonney.

But Barry Miller finished the night off with another frame for the Z team.

Waterlooville and Leigh Park are scheduled to meet on April 27 in what will be a mouth-watering affair.

Copnor A won 5-2 at Cowplain B but it was not as clear-cut as the scoreboard would suggest.

Five of the games were won by single figures.

The match was an intriguing game to watch for the neutral.

Steve Toms scraped home by just a single point for Copnor against Richard Williams.

Kev Harding and Mick Hall then won by seven and 12 points respectively.

The two home successes by Gary Curtis and Will Garrett were decided by four and six points.

Lee Eden and Ben Tillison were on the losing end.

Rob Derry, Ioan Moon and Darren Harper were on target in Waterlooville C’s hard-fought 4-3 win against the B outfit.

Colin Johnson, Ben Hounsome and Terry Hickley replied but lost the bonus-point game by 40 points.

Craneswater A registered their first win in style with a 6-1 victory over Copnor B.

Rob Kirby ran in a 42 before Mark Kirby gave his side breathing space.

It was soon 4-0 as Tony Hansford strolled through with visits of 45 and 32 while skipper Andy Boulton lead by example and punched in a 57.

Norman Bradfield stopped the whitewash with a 20 over Simon Petrie.

Colin Rowe rounded things off for Craneswater.