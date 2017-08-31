New glove is handy boost for Russell

Have your say

A NEW blue glove for his bridge hand and a new high break inspired a Copnor teenager to lift his game in the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior League.

Dean Russell knocked in a personal best 23 in a practice match before the week-18 action kicked off.

And the 16-year-old then inflicted a rare defeat on champion-elect Samuel Laxton.

Russell won the top group to open up a five-point lead over Harry Wilson with two weeks left in the race for the runner-up spot in division one.

Cuestars silver tour championship play-off winner Callum White won the second group.

Thomas Sharp, who will make his Cuestars bronze tour debut on September 10, topped the third group.

Billy Reid is favourite to claim the division two title.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Wednesday.

The third season starts on September 20.

Elsewhere, five of the region’s players finished in the money after the 26-week Open Series 22 came to a conclusion at Chandlers Ford Snooker Club.

Brett Wallace, 16, from Gosport, was runner-up and will pocket £330.

English under-14 champion Olly Gibbs, 13, also from Gosport, will collect £200 for finishing fourth.

Chloe White, 16, from Havant, was joint fifth and will pick up £130 while her seventh-placed brother Callum, 17, earns £85.

Barry Doswell, from Waterlooville, was joint ninth and receives £42.

Waterlooville League week 18 group winners: Dean Russell, Callum White, Thomas Sharp.

Breaks: Samuel Laxton 22, Zak Truscott 17, Dean Russell 16, Josh Sowton 8(PB)