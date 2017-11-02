No fear for cool Laxton in bronze tour battle

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH potter Samuel Laxton won his first regional snooker tournament at only his third attempt.

The 12-year-old battled past the top two ranked players on the Cuestars south of England under-21 bronze tour in the third leg at Jesters Snooker Club, Swindon.

Vinnie Rix. Picture: Tim Dunkley

Following two successive semi-final defeats to Riccardo Drayton, Laxton again faced the 12-year-old from Chandler’s Ford in the last-four.

But this time he wrapped up a 2-1 victory over the leg-two winner with a 25 break.

And he then beat leg-one winner Ronnie Sullivan (London) 2-1 from 1-0 down and 24 points adrift with 25 on in the second frame.

‘I’m proud to have won,’ said the delighted youngster, who is in third place in the rankings.

‘The competition is very strong and I’m happy to be part of it.

‘Beating Riccardo gave me confidence. I wasn’t nervous in the final.’

Laxton was unbeaten in the group stages and overcame his club-mate Zak Truscott (Waterlooville) 2-1 in the last-eight.

Meanwhile in the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior League, Vinnie Rix, 10, knocked in his highest break of 20 against Antony Terroni on Wednesday and said that his target was now a 30.

Less than half-an-hour later, he achieved that against Billy Reid.

Dean Russell increased his personal best by one to 24 against league-leader Samuel Laxton.

And he won the top group to trail Laxton by one point.

In the Monday league, Harry Wilson, 11, won the six-man round-robin group and posted the week-six high break of 28 against Jake Martin.

– Tim Dunkley