Playing safe helps Talmondt to victory

Mike Talmondt saw his tactical game pay off as he clinched the double on the over-40s regional snooker circuit.

The Portsmouth cueist, who is known for his attacking game, pocketed £200 prize money after landing the championship play-off title in the end-of-season finale on the Cuestars South of England Seniors Tour.

The 44-year-old dropped just two frames in the event sponsored by Cold Ash Post Office and Store, near Thatcham, and overcame Andover cueman John Hunter 2-0 in the final at The Crucible Sports & Social Club, Newbury.

‘It started off a bit scratchy but it got better as the day went on,’ he said.

‘My safety was quite good and it got me through a couple of games.’

Hunter opened the final on the club’s professional-standard match table with a break of 30.

But, following a lengthy tactical battle, Talmondt took the lead with a 38.

Hunter ended a safety exchange in the next by going in-off and left his opponent in hand with 11 reds spread across the table like a beginner’s practice routine.

By the time Talmondt left the table, there was one red left and he had helped himself to 57 points.

‘John doesn’t give you anything so I kept it tight and it went my way,’ said the taxi driver, who recently won the Portsmouth singles championship.

‘I used to be very attacking but I know now I can’t play the same game I used to play.

‘It doesn’t come so easy so I play to my strengths and sometimes safety does the job.’

Reflecting on his double-winning break, he added: ‘I looked at it and thought I’ve got to make a 50 out of it. They were all over the place.

‘But sometimes it’s a bit unorthodox. You don’t know which one to go for first.’

Talmondt had an eventful 2-1 quarter-final victory over Waterlooville’s Mark Tillison.

He compiled an 88 in the first frame but went in-off the pink in the second when his opponent needed a snooker.

