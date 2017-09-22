Record turnout for junior event

Have your say

WATERLOOVILLE Sports Bar welcomed a record turnout for the opening week of the junior snooker league’s third season.

The 15-strong field was the biggest since the Wednesday afternoon sessions were launched last December.

Zak Truscott, defending champion Samuel Laxton, and Dean Russell are the early leaders after the potting trio each won their five-man round-robin groups.

Callum White, last season’s Cuestars Silver Tour Championship play-off winner, bounced back from losing a black-ball game to Laxton by knocking in the day’s highest break of 34 against Harry Wilson.

The club announced a second junior league for players aged seven to 19 will run from 4.30-6.30pm on Mondays, starting next week.

The format will be exactly the same as on Wednesdays.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley will run both sessions.

Complete beginners are welcome.

Elsewhere, England’s former under-18 champion, Mark Lloyd, pocketed £50 for reaching the semi-finals of the first leg of the Cuestars South of England Championship Tour at Jesters Snooker Club, Swindon.

The 17-year-old, from Gosport, who recorded five half-century breaks during the event, lost 3-2 to Aldershot’s Ryan Mears in a marathon encounter that lasted more than two-and-a-half hours.

Fareham’s James Budd made a group-stage exit.

Week 1 group winners: Samuel Laxton, Zak Truscott, Dean Russell

Breaks: Callum White 34, Dean Russell 15 & 15, Samuel Laxton 15, Zak Truscott 13.