Reid tables first win as famous five shine

FIVE lads passed personal milestones during the third week’s action of the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior League.

Billy Reid beat Charlie Aldrich to record his first competitive victory.

And Harry Aldrich chalked up a personal best break of 15 against Jamie Wilson, last season’s English Under-14 Championship finalist.

There were also new high breaks for Zak Truscott, Charlie Aldrich and Jack Bover.

Callum White maintained his one-point lead over Lewis Wilson in the overall standings.

Jamie Wilson had a good day and climbed to third.

Week three group winners were Jamie Wilson, Lewis Wilson and Callum White who tied in group one.

In group two the victory went to Chloe White and she rolled in the top break of 28.

Jamie Wilson managed a 22 break.

Havant teenager Callum White had grabbed the lead in week two despite suffering his first defeat of the season.

The 16-year-old, who also turns out for Copnor Cuestars in division three of the Portsmouth league, was beaten on the final black by ten-year-old Lewis Wilson.

Ben Sibley compiled his highest break of nine against White

Jamie Wilson, last season’s English Under-14 Championship finalist, won the second group playing off a handicap of minus 30.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Wednesday.

Interested players are urged to ring the club on (023) 9225 6808, message their facebook page or email timdunkleysnookercoach@ gmail.com to register.

Dunkley said: ‘The south coast has become a hotbed for junior snooker and I’m keen to help the next generation progress.’