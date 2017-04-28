Rook checks the progress of A team

COPNOR A lost their 100-per-cent record as club-mates Copnor B ended their wait for victory in the Portsmouth & District Billiards League.

For Copnor B Peter Rook used his experience to beat Jon Sunderland by 50.

But this was cancelled out by Ant Lacey who beat Dennis Hushley by only seven to level it up.

Norman Bradfield recorded a 39 break and really played well in his big win over Mick Hall, winning by 70.

Trevor Sanders ran in a 31 break for the B side as he also had a big win, beating Mark Tillison by 70.

Copnor A hit back at the end with Scott Compton (42 break) beating John Wyatt by 50.

Overall Copnor B won the aggregate to seal a 4-3 success.

In another tight game Waterlooville C came out on top to beat Leigh Park 4-3.

Richie Burnett Snr won for Leigh Park by just eight over Daren Harper, this was helped by Steve Scott who won his match again narrowly by nine over Rob Derry Jnr.

Richie Burnett Jnr mad it a double for the Burnetts by winning his match by five against over Rob Derry Snr.

The Ville side were thankful to Barry Woolley who won his match by seven and to Gary Wilton and Ioan Moon whose handicaps helped them win by big margins to give the C team the aggregate and take them over the winning line.

In another tight game at Waterlooville Sports Bar the Waterlooville A team won their first game of the season by beating Craneswater A 4-3.

It went down to the wire as last on for Craneswater was Rob Kirby who at 148 each played the wrong ball to give Waterlooville the win.

Craneswater R remain unbeaten with three wins out of three as they overcame Copnor C 5-2.

For Copnor Steve Lawrence dug deep to beat Jim Frisbee by four and it was hard luck for Chris Davies as he lost by one for Craneswater R.

But for the latter the experienced Arthur Newland, Andy White, Liam Melia and Harry Yard all chalked up wins for the R team to add to the aggregate winning 5-2.

Waterlooville Z recorded a 5-2 victory against Waterlooville B.

Cowplain picked up their first win of the season by beating Portchester X 5-2.

For Cowplain, father-and-son Gary and James Curtis both won and this was helped by Dave Pitman and Will Garrett.

In the final of the Frank Wyatt Memorial Cup handicap singles Mike Talmondt beat Neil Kirby 3-0 to retain his title.

Talmondt had beaten Nick Fegan 3-1 and Kirby beat Gary Wilton 3-1 in the semi-finals.

In the over-50s competition Pete Ferguson won a very tough battle against Trevor Sanders 3-1 to take the trophy.