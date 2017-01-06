Rook race is hotting up

Waterlooville Sports Bar C are top of Portsmouth League Peter Rook Cup group B after week four of the handicap event.

Skipper Rob Derry lost his two frames to North End cueist Richard Jones.

But Leroy Grigg, Gary Green and Gary Wilton still carved out an 8-4 away success.

Alexandra Bowls also pocketed four points with a narrow 7-5 victory over Craneswater Newbies.

Matt Sheath and the long-serving Dave Harfield bagged a brace apiece before Chris Dawson got to for the rookies.

The May family were involved in Bellair’s draw at Copnor D and enjoyed mixed fortunes.

Louis May gave them the lead but his father, the experienced Tony May, lost both to Tim Coombes.

Craneswater R moved up alongside Cuestars in group A with a hard earned 7-5 win against the Craneswater Dandy outfit. Martyn Power and Chris Davies posted the vital doubles after Brian Elsegood took another two racks.

Pompey Royals’ luck is out and they were second best at Bellair A in a 9-3 defeat.

Richard Picton, Jim Hutton, Phil skinner and Rob Henley – with a 47 break – took the score to 9-1 before Paul Chivers made it look better.

Waterlooville A pipped Cowplain Gas by the odd frame to stay a distant third.

Group C leaders Carlton slipped up, for the first time, at Leigh Park A.

The top-flight men had to give hefty starts in five pairings that all finished one apiece – after an early double by long-serving skipper Neville Moyle against Richard Cuttler.

Craneswater Z hammered the Southsea club’s Q team 9-3.

Simon Petrie, Aaron Brett and Adrian Binding ran riot in the latter stages.

Waterlooville C and Copnor E finished all square at Aston Road.

Craneswater A thrashed Portchester X to share top spot in group D.

Mike Talmondt, Andy Boulton and Mike Kirby stole the show with great doubles.

Cowplain Z were edged out 7-5 by the in-form Emsworth outfit.

Dave Rees did his best for the home side but Wayne Brenchley and captain Chris Hardyman got the visitors over the line.

Waterlooville D did a similar job at Broadoak thanks to Barry Doswell, who played twice.

Lance Cornwall won two for the stationsiders.

Copnor A and Cowplain Z played a league match, which was enjoyed by the home side who triumphed 9-3 to move up the list.

Dave Rees won another couple for the visitors to keep the score down as a quartet of Jon Sunderland, Lee Eden, Kevin Harding and Scott Compton strolled through.